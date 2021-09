Lori Loughlin to star in first role since college admissions scandal Lori Loughlin is set to return to acting this holiday season following a two-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal. The actress, best known for the sitcoms "Full House" and "Fuller House," will guest star in the Hallmark Channel's "When Hope Calls." CBSN's Tanya Rivero reports.