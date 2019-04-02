News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Lori Lightfoot elected Chicago's first black and female mayor
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect arrested
Woman accused of lying her way into Mar-a-Lago
Where does the IRS audit the most? Poor, rural counties
House panel votes to issue subpoenas over White House clearances
Mick Jagger report shines light on heart procedure
Valerie Jarrett says Biden's response to accusations "just right"
Trump vows to take back the House at NRCC dinner
Student's death sparks bill requiring lit Uber and Lyft signs
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Historic Chicago election