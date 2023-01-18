Looming debt ceiling crisis awaits Congress as Treasury warns of possible default in months A looming debt ceiling crisis threatens to upend the U.S. economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the U.S. will reach its debt limit Thursday and the Treasury Department will begin implementing extraordinary measures to delay a possible default on the nation's debt until June if Congress doesn't take action. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the growing controversy surrounding some House Republicans' committee assignments.