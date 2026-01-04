Watch CBS News

Look ahead to 2026: Shifting views of Washington

As America enters its 250th year since declaring independence, longtime political journalist Dan Balz says the country is taking stock and measuring the consequences of the Trump administration's actions to drastically reshape the government. He talks with Robert Costa about the political landscape in 2026, including the disruptions caused by government layoffs; President Trump's age; and the prospects for Republicans in November's midterm elections.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue