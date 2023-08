Long Island murder victim identified as missing woman Karen Vergata Authorities announced Friday that a Long Island murder victim who was referred to for decades by investigators only as "Jane Doe No. 7," has been identified as Karen Vergata, a woman who went missing in 1996. Her remains were found in two locations near Gilgo Beach. Officials would not say if serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann is linked to her slaying. Shanelle Kaul reports.