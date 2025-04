Full interview: "Godfather of AI" on hopes, fears and predictions for future of AI Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton, often called a "godfather of artificial intelligence," spoke with Brook Silva-Braga at the Toronto offices of Radical Ventures about the future of AI earlier this month — nearly two years after they first sat down to discuss the evolving technology. He shares some of his early takeaways about AI, which he says has evolved "even faster than [he] thought."