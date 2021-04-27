Local Matters: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to visit Pennsylvania amid speculation of 2024 presidential run Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will reportedly head to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania in May to speak at a local Republican Party event. It comes amid growing speculation over whether or not the rising GOP star is considering a presidential run in 2024. Jonathan Tamari, national political reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the impending visit and how Pennsylvania Republicans are preparing for the governor and U.S. Senate races in 2022.