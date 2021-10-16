Local Matters: Prominent Democrats stump for McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race Some of the Democratic Party's most prominent names are hitting the campaign trail for Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race this weekend. Polling shows him in a statistical dead heat with his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin. The results will have sweeping implications for both Democrats and the GOP. Antjuan Seawright, a CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Kevin Sheridan, former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest in the race.