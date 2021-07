Local leaders reconsider COVID-19 restrictions as new hotspots emerge CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano reports from Las Vegas on why officials in Nevada are reaching out to the federal government for help, as coronavirus hotspots emerge around the country where vaccination rates are low. Then, Dr. Bob Lahita, director of St. Joseph Health's Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease joined CBSN to discuss whether rising cases of the Delta variant warrant a change in federal guidance.