Lives to Remember: Carole Brookins, Torrin Howard and more As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include Wall Street pioneer Carole Brookins, chemist Dr. Changkiu Keith Riew, pulmonologist Dr. James Mahoney, corrections officer Inez Gonzalez and mental health counselor Torrin Howard. Anthony Mason profiles them in the “CBS This Morning” series, Lives to Remember.