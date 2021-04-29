Live

Little girl grabs Pope Francis' skullcap

Pope Francis was leaning in to kiss three-year-old Estella Westrick, when the rambunctious little girl thought it would be funny to grab his skullcap. The swipe brought a big smile to the pope's face. Seth Doane has more.
