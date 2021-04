Listen: Reince Priebus' emergency call to RNC members In an "emergency" call to fellow Republican National Committee members, RNC chairman Reince Priebus said that he still supports Donald Trump as the GOP nominee, despite fallout over sexually explicit comments Trump made towards women. CBSN's Tony Dokoupil has the audio from the call and discusses what's next for the Republican party with CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris.