Lindsay Clancy trial: Patrick Clancy takes the stand | Case by Case Three years after the deaths of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy, the trial of their mother Lindsay is underway. This week, CBS News legal analyst Caroline Polisi and CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul take listeners inside the courtroom for jury selection, opening statements, and the highly anticipated testimony of her now ex-husband Patrick Clancy. They examine the prosecution's claim that Lindsay Clancy carefully planned the killings and the defense's contention that postpartum psychosis left her unable to control her actions.