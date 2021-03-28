Live

Watch CBSN Live

Life at the fabulous Fontainebleau

In the 1960s, the lavish Miami Beach hotel attracted the likes of JFK and Frank Sinatra. Michael Aller, a director of tourism for Miami Beach, shares tales of the glory days of the famous Fontainebleau Hotel.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.