Liev Schreiber on Broadway comeback, split from Naomi Watts Actor Liev Schreiber is known for playing a Los Angeles tough guy and fixer on the Showtime series, "Ray Donovan." The Tony Award winner is now back on Broadway in the revival of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," starring as a playboy in 18th century France who is challenged with corrupting a young woman before her wedding. Schreiber joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the story of sex, power and betrayal.