Legendary mob boss Whitey Bulger expresses regret in letter to teen girls Three Massachusetts teens are holding onto a piece of "Most Wanted" history. Legendary crime boss Whitey Bulger, the one-time FBI informant who inspired Jack Nicholson's character in the Oscar-winning drama "The Departed," became their pen pal of sorts. Elaine Quijano reports on his surprising message to the students from behind bars.