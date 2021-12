Legal expert weighs in on arguments in Supreme Court over Mississippi abortion law The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over a law in Mississippi than bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case is putting the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports on the latest. Then, CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.