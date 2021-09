Legal expert on R. Kelly's guilty verdict in racketeering and sex trafficking trial R. Kelly could spend decades in prison after a federal jury in New York convicted him on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the verdict, and then legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss the jury's decision and the appeal the singer's defense is likely setting up.