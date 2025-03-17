Legal expert on how Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act compares to past cases President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to justify deporting Venezuelan immigrants, claiming an "invasion" of gang-affiliated individuals. The law, passed in 1798, has only been used three times in U.S. history, most notably during World War II, leading to the internment of Japanese Americans. Legal expert Katherine Yon Ebright from the Brennan Center for Justice joins "CBS Mornings Plus" to discuss whether Trump has the authority to use it in this way.