Legal expert discusses Charlottesville rally civil case and Wisconsin parade crash

A federal jury found white supremacists and neo-Nazi organizers of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, liable for more than $26 million in damages. In Wisconsin, the suspect in the holiday parade crash faces at least five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss those high-profile legal cases and more.
