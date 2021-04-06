Live

Watch CBSN Live

LeBron James working on entertainment deals

After making his film debut in "Trainwreck," LeBron James is brokering deals for other major movie and television projects. Wall Street Journal media reporter Joe Flint spoke to CBSN's Jeff about the deals.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.