Lead investigator reads "regrettable" text messages in Karen Read murder trial Jurors in Karen Read's murder trial heard testimony from lead investigator Michael Proctor on Monday. Proctor read a series of text messages he sent about Read that he described as "unprofessional and regrettable." Read's attorneys accuse Proctor of planting evidence to help cover for friends who are witnesses in the case. CBS News Boston reporter Penny Kmitt has more.