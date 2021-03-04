Law enforcement officials warn of new Capitol threat Law enforcement officials are warning lawmakers about a new threat against the Capitol on March 4. The warning came on the same day that the head of the D.C. National Guard testified about why it took so long for Guard troops to be deployed to Capitol Hill on January 6. Jacqueline Alemany, a political reporter for the Washington post and author of the Power Up newsletter, discusses the precautions being taken against this new threat and how lawmakers responded to testimony about the January 6 attack.