Law enforcement gearing up for Super Bowl 50

Key law enforcement officials are working around the clock and around San Francisco's Levi's Stadium to make sure Sunday's big game is safe. Michelle Miller spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson about Super Bowl security.
