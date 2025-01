Laverne Cox on being creator and executive producer of "Clean Slate" Trailblazing actress Laverne Cox fulfills a major career milestone as the creator and executive producer of her new series, "Clean Slate." The show, the final project from late producer Norman Lear, stars Cox as Desiree, a New York art gallerist who returns to her Alabama hometown after 20 years to reveal to her estranged father that his son is now a proud transgender woman.