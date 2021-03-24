Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lauren Bacall passes away at 89

Lauren Bacall was a Hollywood legend for more than 60 years, the epitome of cool glamour. Her film debut was in "To Have and Have Not" where she met her future husband Humphrey Bogart. Bill Whitaker reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.