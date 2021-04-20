Live

Latest poll shows Clinton and Trump tied

The latest CBS News poll shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are tied nationally. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto, Democratic strategist Lis Smith, and founding partner at 270 Strategies Lynda Tran join CBSN to discuss.
