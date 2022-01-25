New information revealed through January 6 committee interviews The House January 6 committee is conducting more interviews in its search for answers about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and the false 2020 election fraud narrative. The committee is looking into information about former President Trump's legal team pushing for the seizure of voting machines following the election. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue."