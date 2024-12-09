Latest news on UnitedHeathcare CEO killing after person of interest is arrested The New York City Police Department announced that 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after a McDonald's worker apparently called authorities with information matching the description of a person of interest in the case. CBS News' Anna Schecter, Tom Hanson and Rikki Klieman break down what's known in the case of the UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, and Felipe Rodriguez, a former NYPD detective, provides his take on the investigation.