Latest news on California wildfires as concerning weather forecast emerges Multiple wildfires continue to rage in Southern California and more dangerous weather conditions are forecasted. CBS News' Elise Preston breaks down the latest in efforts to mitigate the fires and meteorologist Jessica Burch has more on upcoming hurricane-force winds. Also, CBS News Confirmed's Melissa Mahtani reports on inmates helping fight the fires, and Lilia Luciano has more on looters and security concerns.