Latest CBS Mornings Deals on day 10 of special "12 Days of Gifting" Lifestyle expert Gayle Bass joins us on day 10 of CBS Mornings Deals' special "12 Days of Gifting," where we're highlighting products, including the Mace keychain alarm at 55% off the retail price, just in time for the holidays. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.