Last surviving Nuremburg prosecutor calls for war crimes tribunal to punish Russia As Ukrainian authorities and the international community gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials after World War II has called for the establishment of a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to try the leadership of the Russian Federation — potentially including President Vladimir Puting — for the war crime of aggression. CBS News' Haley Ott spoke to Benjamin Ferencz about that proposed tribunal, and the lessons of Nuremberg.