Last search-and-rescue dog from 9/11 has died

Brittany, a 16-year-old Golden Retriever that helped search-and-rescue teams during the September 11 terror attacks, has died. CBSN's Josh Elliott has details on her role in the search and recovery after the terror attacks.
