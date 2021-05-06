Las Vegas undersheriff says "at least 10 rifles" in gunman's hotel room Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin C. McMahill joins "CBS This Morning" by phone to discuss the investigation into the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Police believe the gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police entered his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, across the street from the concert. This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, with more than 50 people killed and 400 others injured.