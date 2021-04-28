Larry Sabato: Democrats seem willing to reunify The two supposed factions of the Democratic Party came together, at least for just a moment. Obama Labor Secretary and Hillary Clinton-backer Tom Perez narrowly won the race to become Democratic National Committee chairman. Almost immediately after taking the podium, Perez named Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, a Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic presidential primary, as deputy chair. Dr. Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, spoke to CBSN about the Democrats' moment of unity.