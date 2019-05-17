News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump making good on threat to send immigrants to "sanctuary cities"?
AG doubles down on claim that feds spied on Trump's campaign
College Board CEO defends "adversity score" for SAT takers
Meghan Markle's close friend tears up denying rumors about her
Military F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California
Iranian envoy says be believes Trump, but U.S. has bad intel
Executions carried out in Alabama and Tennessee
Ex-WWE supertar Ashley Massaro dies at 39
Grumpy Cat, viral meme sensation, dies aged 7
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Severe storms, tornadoes expected this weeken...