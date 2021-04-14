Live

Watch CBSN Live

Landon Labuskes on what taught him discipline

The 15-year-old from Virginia was only one of 12 in the world last year to get a perfect score on the Advanced Placement calculus test. Landon credits his focus and discipline to his extracurricular activities, including Boy Scouts and Model UN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.