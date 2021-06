Labor unions back California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of likely recall election Major labor unions are announcing their support for California Governor Gavin Newsom as a special election to replace the Democrat is looking increasingly likely. The Sacramento Bee's California politics reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the recall effort as well as a new state task force that will study possible reparations for Black Americans.