State Dept. flags potential ceasefire violation by Hamas Tonight, the U.S. State Department issued a media note that Hamas appeared to be planning an attack "against Palestinian civilians," warning that such an attack would "constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement..." In response to reports this week that Hamas had executed Palestinian civilians, Jared Kushner told 60 Minutes on Thursday, "Hamas right now is doing exactly what you would expect a terrorist organization to do, which is to try to reconstitute and take back their positions." Watch the full interview on 60 Minutes, Sunday.