Krishnamoorthi says Trump plan to revoke Chinese student visas is "terribly misguided" Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the Trump administration is "terribly misguided" in its plan to "aggressively" revoke Chinese student visas. "This appears to be much broader and it's terribly misguided and it appears prejudicial and discriminatory," Krishnamoorthi said.