Kouri Richins found guilty | "48 Hours" Podcast Kouri Richins, Utah author and mother, was just found guilty for murder and attempted murder of her husband Eric Richins. The state accused her of killing him with a fentanyl-laced Moscow mule in 2022 after previously attempting to poison him via a sandwich on Valentine's Day. Monday evening the jury found her guilty on all counts including insurance fraud and forgery. In a special episode, "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales speaks with Skye Lazaro, former defense attorney for Richins, about the significance of the outcome and the key moments in court that let up to the verdict. This episode was recorded on March 17.