New Hampshire counts midnight primary ballots... The first votes of the first 2020 primary were counted just after midnight in the town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Three of the five total voters wrote in Mike Bloomberg’s name since the former New York City mayor’s name does not appear on the state’s ballot. However, two other towns opened their polls at midnight and skewed the race in favor of Amy Klobuchar. Tony Dokoupil is in New Hampshire, where the recent Iowa caucus mess is fresh on the minds of voters and organizers alike as polls open across the state.