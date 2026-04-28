King Charles addresses Congress after British ambassador's comments about U.S. and Israel leak King Charles addressed Congress Tuesday amid tension in the so-called special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. Earlier in the day, private comments by the British Ambassador to the U.S., Sir Christian Turner, leaked to the Financial Times. Turner said that to him it seemed the "only country" to have a "special relationship" with the United States was "probably Israel." Ed O'Keefe has more.