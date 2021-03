"Kindness Diaries": Traveling the world on the generosity of strangers Leon Logothetis traded in his desk job to chase his dreams. He went to 40 places in nearly 20 countries in five months, with no money, food or places to stay. Logothetis joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the book about his journey, "The Kindness Diaries: One Man's Quest To Ignite Goodwill and Transform Lives Around the World."