Kim Kardashian criticized over weight loss comments at the Met Gala Realty TV star Kim Kardashian is facing backlash on social media over weight loss comments she made at the Met Gala. Kardashian told Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the high fashion event. Aiyana Ishmael, an editorial assistant at Teen Vogue, joins CBS News' Alice Gainer to discuss the impact her words could have on young women.