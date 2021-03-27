Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kidnapped Philadelphia woman found in Maryland

A Philadelphia woman whose abduction was captured on surveillance video over the weekend has been found safe in Maryland, and a suspect is in police custody. The arrest ends a three-day search, and is the answer to a mother's prayers.
