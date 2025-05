Kid Cudi testifies about car fire in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial Warning: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. The federal sex trafficking trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to resume next Tuesday. On Thursday, Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi, testified in court about his brief relationship with Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan has more details.