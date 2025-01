Key details in the potential Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal Ceasefire negotiations involving Israel and Hamas are still ongoing in Qatar on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a potential deal is "closer than it's ever been before." CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more and the senior vice president and director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Jon Alterman, joins "The Daily Report" with analysis.