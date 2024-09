Kentucky highway shooting suspect still on the loose Schools in several Kentucky counties were closed Monday as the FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service joined the manhunt for a gunman suspected of opening fire along Interstate 75 over the weekend, wounding five people. The arrest warrant for the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Couch, alleges he vowed to "kill a lot of people" in a text message minutes before he shot and wounded five people on Saturday night.