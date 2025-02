Kayaker discusses moment he was briefly swallowed by whale: "I thought I had died" When Adrián Simancas went out kayaking with his father Dell Simancas in Chile's Strait of Magellan, he didn't expect to get so close to a humpback that he could touch it — or end up in its mouth. One minute he was looking at his father's camera and the next thing he knew, "I thought it had already eaten me and swallowed me."